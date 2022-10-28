MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Marion County residents who want to get their voting done early have more locations they can go to starting Saturday.

The Marion County Election Board said eight additional voting locations are opening up Saturday. Voters will have the ability to vote at a location in their township through November 6.

The satellite voting sites are open from 11 am to 6 p.m. People can also go to the City-County Building for weekend voting from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or during the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th and voters can vote at any of the county’s 185 vote centers from 6 AM – 6 PM. When voting in person, voters should remember to bring a valid voter ID.