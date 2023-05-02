INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier voters will exercise their right to vote on Tuesday, May 2. Polls across the state will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Indiana, you must have a government issued photo ID to vote. You also need to be registered to vote ahead of Election Day. Indiana does not offer voter registration on Election Day.

Voters will also need to vote in the county in which they are registered. If you are not sure where to vote, the Indiana Voter Portal provides a list of available polling locations. You can also check on your voting status.

While 2023 is not a presidential election year, there are still some key races to follow this year including several local mayoral races.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is seeking his third term in office, while the cities of Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield are also hosting mayoral races.

FOX59 is Your Local Election Headquarters. You can follow primary election results here.