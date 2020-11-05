No clear winner projected in the presidential race as battleground states tally votes

Two days after the general election, a winner hasn’t emerged as votes continue to be counted in several battleground states.

Votes were still being tallied Thursday in four states that have yet to be called: Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. While the AP has called Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden, other outlets have yet to make that call.

Biden currently holds a 264-214 Electoral College lead over Republican President Donald Trump by the AP’s count. If any battleground state goes to Biden, he’ll be the projected winner of the presidential race. President Trump still has a path to victory, however, if he emerges as the winner of the contested states.

The incumbent president holds narrow leads in three of the four (Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania) while Biden has a narrow lead in Nevada.

Alaska’s three electoral votes have not yet been assigned, although the president has a sizable lead with about half of the votes counted there.

As of 8:30 a.m., Trump led by less than 20,000 votes with 98% of votes counted, according to the AP’s tally. The lead in Pennsylvania for the president was about 164,000 votes, with mail-in votes still to be counted. The president’s lead in North Carolina was about 76,000 votes with 94% of results reported, according to the AP.

The Trump administration has filed legal challenges in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan. The latter state was called for Biden Wednesday. Fox News reported that the administration would also file a lawsuit in Nevada.

Neither presidential candidate is scheduled to make any public appearances over the next few days.

Here’s what to expect today, according to CNN:

10:30 a.m. ET: Georgia’s Secretary of State will hold a news conference. There’s currently a 33,000-vote margin between Trump and Biden, and there’s around 90,000 votes remaining to be counted. 12 p.m. ET: Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas, will give an update. The country has the largest share of votes in Nevada, and was silent on updates yesterday. Across Nevada, Biden holds a slim 8,000 vote lead. 9 p.m. ET: Officials in Arizona’s Maricopa County — the biggest county in Arizona, which in the Phoenix area — plan to give their next update. The county tweeted overnight that 275,000 ballots remain.