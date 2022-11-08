INDIANAPOLIS — With a double digit lead in votes Tuesday night, Diego Morales declared himself the winner of Indiana’s Secretary of State race.

The race had not been called when he made the declaration in front of the crowd at the Indiana Republican Party’s 2022 Election Night Watch Party in the JW Marriott.

The Secretary of State’s race was not the only statewide race that looked to be going to Republicans Tuesday night. The party’s candidates for Auditor and Treasurer also held substantial leads over their Democrat and Libertarian opponents.

Morales defeated Indiana’s current Secretary of State Holli Sullivan for the GOP nomination in June.