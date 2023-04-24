MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — May 2 marks primary election day in Indiana.

We’re following a pair of races in Monroe County: the Democratic primary for Bloomington mayor and the Republican race for Ellettsville town clerk-treasurer.

Note: Races may contain test data until May 2 as we make sure our systems are running properly for election night. This data is randomized, with no input on our end other than selecting the prompt for sample data in our system.