MARION COUNTY, Ind. — May 2 marks primary election day in Indiana.

We’re following several races in Marion County, including Republican and Democratic races for mayor of Indianapolis. Lawrence and Beech Grove have contested Democratic primaries for mayor, and we’re keeping an eye on Beech Grove’s clerk-treasurer primary.

Three school districts also have referendums on the ballot: Indianapolis Public Schools, Warren Township Schools and Speedway School Corporation.

Note: Races may contain test data until May 2 as we make sure our systems are running properly for election night. This data is randomized, with no input on our end other than selecting the prompt for sample data in our system.