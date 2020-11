FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

November 3, 6 a.m.

Polls open around Indiana for Election Day as Hoosiers cast their ballots in several key races, including president, governor, attorney general and several U.S. House races.

6:08 a.m.

And so it begins 🇺🇸



Unbelievable turnout here in #Indianapolis at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.



More than two dozen people lined up before doors even open. pic.twitter.com/iasIfRuhSP — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) November 3, 2020

Heading to the polls today? Here's a comparison of your mask options and their effectiveness. #indy pic.twitter.com/cIErXaEC24 — Star Derry (@StarDerryWX) November 3, 2020

6:18 a.m.

Long lines are being reported at several locations this morning. We’re also hearing reports of some isolated problems and are looking into them.

6:20 a.m.

Photo from Ruthanne Sullivan

The line at St. Simon in Lawrence Township is wrapped about 3/4 of the way around the building.

Got in line at 5:55am. Line wrapped around the entirety of the parking lot at St. Paul’s. 30 minutes in, can finally see the entrance.



Poll workers walking the crowd to check on everyone and are helping the line move efficiently. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/37anHexMxk — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) November 3, 2020

About 50 people lined up outside the city county building before polls open pic.twitter.com/w3aQrfc7PA — Vic Ryckaert (@VicRyc) November 3, 2020