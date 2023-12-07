INDIANAPOLIS — As 2023 nears its end, many political candidates, including those who have their sights on the open Indiana Governor position, are looking forward to 2024.

Officials with the Indiana Election Division have laid out the election calendar for 2024, letting the candidates for multiple positions, as well as the general public, know what to expect out of the election process next year.

Here are some of the dates that Hoosiers, both those running for office and not, should have on their calendar:

Jan. 10, 2024

First day a declaration of candidacy for a major political party primary nomination can be filed.

First day a major party primary candidate for President, U.S. Senator or Governor may file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office for verification of petition signatures.

First day an independent or minor party candidate may file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office for the general election for verification of petition sigatures.

Jan. 17, 2024

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for all candidate committees, legislative caucus committees and political action committees to file annual campaign finance reports for 2023.

Jan. 30, 2024

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for a major political party candidate for President to file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office for verification of petition signatures.

Feb. 6, 2024

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for a major political party candidate for U.S. Senator or Governor to file a petition of nomination with a county voter registration office for verification of petition signatures.

Feb. 9, 2024

Deadline by 12 p.m. for a major party candidate for President, U.S. Senator or Governor to file a declaration of candidacy and petitions for placement on the primary election ballot with the election division following certification of petition signatures by county registration offices.

Deadline by 12 p.m. to file a declaration of candidacy for a major political party primary nomination.

Feb. 16, 2024

Deadline by 12 p.m. to file a withdrawal of candidacy for the primary election.

March 23, 2024

Deadline for the county election board to mail primary election absentee ballots to voters who have previously filed an approved application with the circuit court clerk.

April 8, 2024

Voter registration ends. The deadline to register to vote in the May primary is at the voter registration office’s close of business or at midnight for a voter to complete and submit a voter registration application online.

April 9, 2024

First day a voter may early vote in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.

April 12, 2024

End of pre-primary campaign finance reporting period

April 19, 2024

Deadline by 12 p.m. for filing pre-primary campaign finance reports for primary candidates.

April 25, 2024

Deadline by 11:59 p.m. for the circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of an absentee ballot by mail or an application from a voter with print disabilities requesting to vote by mail, email or fax. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email or online through the Indiana Voter Portal.

April 27, 2024

Office of the circuit court clerk must be open for at least seven hours to permit early voting. Vote center counties must also have at least one vote center used on Election Day open for early voting in additional to the office of the circuit court clerk.

May 4, 2024

Office of the circuit court clerk must be open for at least seven hours to permit early voting. Vote center counties must also have at least one vote center used on Election Day open for early voting in additional to the office of the circuit court clerk.

May 6, 2024

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for circuit court clerks to receive absentee ballot applications from confined voters or voters caring for a confined person requesting delivery of a ballot by an absentee voter board. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email or online through the Indiana Voter Portal.

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for a circuit court clerk to receive Federal Post Card Applications from military/overseas voters requesting to vote by email or fax.

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for a voter to early vote at the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.

May 7, 2024

Primary Election Day Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., prevailing local time



May 21, 2024

Voter Registration Opens

First day the circuit court clerk may receive absentee ballot applications from most voters for the general election. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email or online through the Indiana Voter Portal.

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for a candidate to file a verified recount or contest petition.

First day to file a petition and consent for a school board member elected at the general election

June 20, 2024

Deadline, by 12 p.m., to file a petition and consent for a school board office elected at the general election

July 3, 2024

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for the Democratic or Republican Party to select a candidate to fill a vacancy on the general election ballot due to a vacancy resulting from no candidate being nominated at a primary

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for the Libertarian Party to conduct a county convention to nominate candidates or to take action to fill a ballot vacancy following a convention and for the Libertarian Party to certify candidates nominated at convention or to certify a candidate selected to fill a vacancy following convention.

Deadline, by 12 p.m., to file a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate at the general election.

July 15, 2024

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for any candidate to voluntarily withdraw from the general election ballot.

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for the Democratic, Libertarian and Republican Parties to file a certificate of nomination of candidates nominated at the state party conventions.

Sept. 21, 2024

Deadline for county election board to mail absentee ballots to voters who have already filed an approved application with the circuit court clerk.

Oct. 7, 2024

Voter registration ends Deadline at voter registration office’s close of business for a voter to apply to register or transfer registration or at midnight for a voter to complete and submit a voter registration application online



Oct. 8, 2024

First day that a voter may early vote in the office fo the circuit court clerk or satellite office.

Oct. 11, 2024

End of pre-election campaign finance reporting period

Oct. 17, 2024

First day a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person at a private residence or a voter with disabilities may vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter’s home or place of confinement

Oct. 18, 2024

Deadline, by 12 p.m., to file pre-election campaign finance reports

Oct. 24, 2024

Deadline, by 11:59 p.m. for the circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of a ballot by mail or an application from a voter with print disabilities requesting to vote by mail, email or fax. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email or online through the Indiana Voter Portal.

Oct. 26, 2024

Office of the circuit court clerk must be open for at least seven hours to permit early voting. Vote center counties must also have at least one vote center used on Election Day open for early voting in additional to the office of the circuit court clerk.

Nov. 2, 2024

Office of the circuit court clerk must be open for at least seven hours to permit early voting. Vote center counties must also have at least one vote center used on Election Day open for early voting in additional to the office of the circuit court clerk.

Nov. 4, 2024

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for circuit court clerks to receive absentee ballot applications from confined voters or voters caring for a confined person requesting delivery of a ballot by absentee voter board. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email or online through the Indiana Voter Portal.

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for a circuit court clerk to receive Federal Post Card Applications from military/overseas voters requesting to vote by email or fax.

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for a voter to vote an absentee ballot in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.

Nov. 5, 2024

General Election Day Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., prevailing local time.



Nov. 19, 2024

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for a candidate to file a verified recount or contest petition.

Nov. 22, 2024

Deadline, by 12 p.m., for a county party chair within the election district to file a verified recount or contest petition

Dec. 2, 2024

Voter registration opens

Dec. 31, 2024

End of annual reporting period for campaign finance reports