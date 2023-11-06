INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is almost here.

Early voting wrapped up over the weekend at most locations in Marion County. Early voting was still available until 12 p.m. Monday at the City-County Building in downtown Indianapolis, as well as some early voting locations in surrounding counties.

Here’s what you need to know about voting in this year’s municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Eligibility

You can vote in Indiana if you’re a U.S. citizen and resident of the state of Indiana. You must be at least 18 years old on Nov. 7, 2023, to vote in the municipal election.

In addition, you can vote if you’re not currently in prison and if you’ve lived in the precinct where you’re voting for at least 30 days prior to the election.

You must, of course, also be registered in order to cast your ballot.

Double-check your voter registration

You can check your voter registration at IndianaVoters.com. Here, you can find a wealth of information, including voting locations, local races and more.

It’s always a good idea to double-check the information to make sure it’s accurate before you head to the polls.

Make sure you have a photo ID

Indiana voters are required by law to have a valid photo ID issued by the state of Indiana or the U.S. government. In most cases, an Indiana driver’s license, state ID, military ID or U.S. passport will suffice.

Anyone in need of an ID can get one at a Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch. BMV locations are offering extended hours on Monday (8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Tuesday (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) to help anyone who needs a photo ID ahead of the election.

Polling hours

Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and close at 6 p.m. Click here to see the Election Day voting locations in Marion County.

Key races

While the 2024 general election will have state and national offices up for grabs (president, governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House), the 2023 municipal election focuses primarily on local races.

Some closely watched mayoral contests include Indianapolis, Beech Grove, Carmel and Greenfield. Several Indianapolis Marion County City-County Council spots are also up for grabs, and a handful of school districts have a referendum on the ballot.

You can find election results here as they roll in Tuesday night.