JASPER, Ind. — The Indiana gubernatorial campaign for Mike Braun released the campaign’s newest statewide television advertisement on Thursday.

The ad, which is titled “Safer,” showcases Braun’s recent trip to the southern border, as well as his other work in relation to illegal immigration.

Braun visited the Texas/Mexico border earlier this month with the Indiana Sheriff’s Association and stressed at the time that the “crisis on (the) southern border means every state is a border state.”

“Nothing’s more important than the safety of Hoosiers,” Braun said at the beginning of the ad.

In the ad, Braun said as Indiana’s Governor, he would help work to:

Deport criminal illegals

Destroy the cartels

Hold China accountable in regards to Fentanyl, another topic he brought up in the ad.

“Talk is cheap. Leaders get things done,” Braun said at the end of the ad. “…In business, you are judged on results. Action not talk. I’ll make Indiana safer and stronger.”

This comes after many candidates have announced their intention to join the Republican primary for the state’s governor position. According to previous reports, the Republican candidates include:

Brad Chambers, Indiana’s former secretary of commerce

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General;

Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana;

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor;

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation;

Jamie Reitenour.

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, has announced their respective intentions to run for governor. Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, has also announced his intention to run for the position.

In a statement previously provided to FOX59/CBS4, officials with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office said that official candidate filing for the 2024 state and federal primary election does not start until January.