INDIANAPOLIS — Eric Doden, a Republican candidate for Indiana Governor, attended Thursday morning’s Central Indiana Police Foundation Thanksgiving Breakfast with a Cop, stressing the importance of public safety and law enforcement throughout the state.

According to a news release from Doden’s campaign, Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, joined law enforcement officers, as well as keynote speaker Rick Snyder, the president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police at the event.

“Now more than ever, we must remain firm in our support of Indiana’s law enforcement officers, because security doesn’t come without their sacrifice. Indiana needs a governor who will have the backs of our police officers because they have ours,” Doden said in the release.

According to the release, Doden has released plans to help address “violent crime” in Indianapolis. The campaign also said that Doden promises to preserve qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.

“The attacks on law enforcement from DC and radicals in Indianapolis need to end,” Doden said in the release. “It’s time to fund the police, stand up for our cops, and restore safety to our streets and neighborhoods.”

Many candidates have announced their intention to join the Republican primary for the state’s governor position. According to previous reports, the candidates include:

Brad Chambers, Indiana’s former secretary of commerce

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General;

Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana;

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor;

Jamie Reitenour.

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, and Bob Kern have announced their respective intentions to run for governor. Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, has also announced his intention to run for the position.

In a statement previously provided to FOX59/CBS4, officials with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office said that official candidate filing for the 2024 state and federal primary election does not start until January.