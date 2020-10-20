Election Day hours extended by BMV for voter ID assistance

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced Tuesday the extension of hours at all branches for Election Day.

According to BMV, all branches will be open Monday, Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. – including lunch hours.

BMV said the extended hours are being provided to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used at polling locations.

Branches will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

According to the BMV, state-issued ID cards for voting purposes are permitted for any unlicensed Hoosier who is a U.S. citizen, who can provide proper documentation, and who will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general or municipal election.

These are the documents required to get a new state ID card or driver’s license. A complete list of documents can also be found at IN.gov/bmv.

Proof of Identity document, such as a birth certificate or passport

Proof of Social Security document, such as a Social Security card, pay stub, or W-2

Proof of lawful status, such as a birth certificate or passport

Proof of residency, two documents such as a voter registration card, utility bill or bank statement, dated within the last 60 days

If your name has been legally changed and now differs from your identity document(s) (i.e., birth certificate or passport), proof of name change must be provided in order to obtain a state ID or driver’s license

More from BMV:

As required by state law, branches will only process new, amended, or replacement ID cards, and renewed, amended, or replacement driver’s licenses and learner permits. New driver’s licenses and learner permits will be processed provided the customer has previously completed all required testing. Customers who are required to take a knowledge or driving skills exam to obtain or renew a license may choose to apply for a free ID card to use for voting purposes. Individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election (November 6, 2018) may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes. The paper interim credential issued to customers at the branch at the time of the transaction or after a customer has completed an internet transaction is acceptable proof of identification for voting purposes.