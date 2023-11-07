INDIANAPOLIS — After a months-long race, the Indianapolis mayor’s race is expected to end this evening after Election Day voting comes to a close.

Indianapolis residents have the choice between two candidates for the mayoral position: Mayor Joe Hogsett (D), the incumbent seeking his third term in who has touted the city’s successes and improvements on public safety and infrastructure, and Jefferson Shreve (R), a former City-County councilor who says the city is at a “flatline” and believes that the Hogsett administration has not done enough for the city of Indianapolis.

According to previous reports, both candidates have raised millions of dollars for their respective campaigns, a record amount for an Indianapolis mayoral race. Hogsett and Shreve appeared in late October for the last debate in the race, hosted by FOX59/CBS4. The candidates spoke about various topics, including the 2020 riots, the status of police officers in the city and the reinvention of downtown Indianapolis.

Hogsett said he is glad that the campaign is soon to be over. His plan on Election Day is to make his way around the community and talk with voters from all of Indianapolis’ townships.

“It’s been a long and hard fought campaign,” Hogsett said. “…I think it has gone according to the plan that we have put out. We have had several debates and we’ve had several joint appearances. So my opponent and I have had the opportunity to make our case to the voters and now it is in their hands.”

Shreve said while taking on an incumbent is tougher than a regular open election, he believes people are hungry for change, something that he would bring if he is elected as mayor.

“We had waged a really competitive mayoral campaign, which we have not seen in a few cycles and competition is good,” Shreve said. “This is good for our city.”

Hogsett said he believes there is more voter interest in this particular election. Based on what he has seen out of early voting totals and throughout Election Day, he said there could be record turnout.

Ultimately, Hogsett wants to be reelected so he can “finish the job.”

“I’ve enjoyed serving the people of Indianapolis for the last eight years and in no small measure because of the global pandemic, I’d like to finish the job and I think that can be done if I am given a third term,” Hogsett said. “I hope to be able to finish the job over the next four years and ride off into the political sunset.”

Through his campaign, Shreve said he is encouraging people to vote for what’s best for the city, and not necessarily by political party. Shreve stressed that it is about policies and how those impact the city.

“I want this job because I am convinced that I can make a difference in my city at a time when it really needs it,” Shreve said. “My wife Mary has been up for this crazy ride with me, so we are excited. I think we can get this done… “We’ve left it all on the mat and we’ve given this our all. I hope the citizens see that.

On Election Day, polls are open throughout Marion County until 6 p.m. Click here to see the Election Day voting locations throughout the county.

Look below for live results in the Indianapolis mayor’s race after results begin to come in Tuesday evening.