Update (6:55 p.m.)

Around 6:52 p.m. Tuesday, officials with Hamilton County reported an additional set of election results. According to the results, 50.76% of voters have voted for Finkham, while 48.4% of voters have voted for Nelson. As of this time, a little more than 13,000 votes have been counted.

Update (6:45 p.m.)

Around 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, officials with Hamilton County reported in the initial batch of election results that 50.75% of voters have voted for Finkham, while 48.4% of voters have voted for Nelson, with 2% of precincts reporting.

Update (6:12 p.m.)

Election Day polls are now closed. This story will be updated with results as they start coming in.

Original Story:

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in nearly 30 years, Carmel voters will be choosing a new person to serve as the city’s mayor.

One of two current Carmel city council members, Republican Sue Finkham and Democrat Miles Nelson, will be the next mayor of Carmel.

This comes after long-time Mayor Jim Brainard decided not to run for re-election. According to previous reports, Brainard served seven consecutive terms since he was first elected in 1995.

Nelson previously said that he is running for the position to build on Brainard’s legacy and to keep the city as a whole moving forward. Finkam cited her 30-year business experience, as well as her prioritizing fiscal responsibility, as why she should be considered for the position.

Look below for live results for the various mayoral races across Central Indiana after results begin to come in Tuesday evening.

