Biden, Trump to hold competing town halls Thursday

This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP)

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hold competing town halls on Thursday.

Trump is scheduled to participate in an NBC News town hall event in Miami, the network announced Wednesday. Biden is scheduled to participate in ABC News town hall in Philadelphia Thursday.

Trump’s hourlong town hall will be moderated by “Today” anchor Savannah Gutherie and be held outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum.

Thursday was originally the day the second presidential debate was scheduled to be held. The town hall-style Trump-Biden debate was officially canceled, a few days after Trump backed away when the sponsoring commission switched it from face-to-face to virtual following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.

