Biden, Trump easily win Indiana primary races; other early winners declared in Congressional races

INDIANAPOLIS — Here’s a look at some developments in Tuesday’s primary election.

Early on, Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump were declared winners in the Indiana primary, as widely expected. You can find election results here.

Some other winners declared Tuesday night included Republicans Jackie Walorski (District 2), Jim Banks (District 3) and Greg Pence (District 6).

Democrat Jeannine Lake won in District 6, setting up a November showdown against Pence. Patricia Hackett won in District 2 and will take on Walorksi.

All eyes are on the the 15-candidate race for Republican nomination to replace GOP Rep. Susan Brooks in District 5. Brooks announced she wouldn’t run for reelection.

Early results from the race showed Victoria Spartz taking the lead. The Associated Press later projected Spartz as the winner of that race.

The AP also called Democrat Christina Hale as the winner, setting up a race against Spartz.

In District 9, Andy Ruff won on the Democratic side. He’ll challenge Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.