INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday, May 3 is primary election day in Indiana.

There are a few things you’ll need to know before you cast your ballot.

Fast Facts

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. As long as you are in line by 6 p.m., you should be allowed to vote.

You’ll need to bring valid, up-to-date photo identification either issued by the state of Indiana or the federal government.

In order to vote, you must be at least 18 years old and registered to vote. If you are unsure whether you are registered or not, you can check your voting status through indianavoters.com. It’s too late to register to vote in the primaries, but you can register now in order to vote for the general election in November.

Some Indiana counties allow Hoosiers to vote at any voting center. Marion County, for example, has 181 voting centers. Other counties require you to cast your ballot at the polling place in the precinct in which you live. You can find out where you can vote here.

If you have an absentee or mail-in ballot, it’s too late to mail it. However, you can deliver it in person on Tuesday to any voting location or election board office.

The results of Tuesday’s primary election will determine which candidates end up on the ballot for the general election in November.