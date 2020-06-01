Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Your Local Election Headquarters
Indiana Gubernatorial races
Indiana State Representative races
Popular
IMPD to review instances of force used during weekend protests; Marion County curfew in effect at 8 p.m. tonight
Video
Former IU football player, local business leader killed in downtown Indy Saturday night
‘You are no longer welcome here’: Costco employee asks customer to leave for refusing to wear mask
Marion County prosecutor Mears declines charges in non-violent protests
Trump says governors are ‘weak’ in protest crackdowns
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 1
Video
Judge orders Jill Behrman’s convicted killer to be released in 2 weeks as he awaits appeal decision