Today is the final day of summer, and we are wrapping up the season with plenty of sun and highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures today will be running nearly 10 degrees above average for the calendar date.

High school football games get underway this evening and the weather looks great. Skies will remain mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the lower 80s at tailgate. The area should fall into the mid-70s by the end of the games.

The Autumnal Equinox may occur at 2:50 AM Saturday. However the weather will still feel summer-like with highs into the lower 80s both days!

There is a system that is nearby tracking over northern Illinois. However, the showers will dodge central Indiana once again. The region could really use the rainfall with moderate drought conditions expanding over north-central Indiana. The monthly rain total for Indianapolis is running more than two inches below average. Unfortunately, rain chances will hold off until Tuesday of next week.