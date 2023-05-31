The summer-like pattern holds for central Indiana as temperatures rise back above average! Isolated thunderstorms did fire up on Tuesday and only a handful of communities received rainfall from them. The map below shows where the downpours set-up within the last 24 hours. There was not any measurable rainfall at the Indianapolis Airport, which made it the eleventh straight day without rain for that weather station.

There is another chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain today but consider yourself lucky if you happen to see a downpour. Indianapolis is running more than two inches below average to-date. Vegetation and lawns are beginning to show signs of stress due to the lack of rainfall this month.

Our first shot at 90-degree heat is on the way by the weekend. June 19is the average start date for the 90s in Indianapolis, so this means the hot weather is coming in a couple weeks earlier than normal. Indianapolis typically sees 19 90-degree days per year on average based on data over the past 30 years. Last year, there were 23 90-degree days. The record was set back in 1983 with 58 days!

The spotty storm chances will be around for the next two days, but the area is going to lose the chance for rain by the weekend. Unfortunately, there are not significant rain chances in the next seven days.