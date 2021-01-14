Wintry mix to bring light snow to Indiana

Cold this morning with wind chills in the 20s. Winter coat will be needed. The rest of the day a strong southerly breeze will help us hit the above average 40s for the third day in a row. Clouds will increase throughout the morning and afternoon. We could see a spotty shower in the region by dinnertime but most of us won’t get any rain until after 10pm. After midnight the rain will begin to transition to light snow.

We will have long-lived light snow Friday-Sunday. The totals across central Indiana stay under 2″ over that entire period so not anticipating a large impact. There will, however, be enough snow to make roads messy beginning Friday afternoon.

Much colder air slides in after the passage of a cold front tonight. Temperatures will drop by a solid ten degrees tomorrow and we’ll stay cold for the next week.