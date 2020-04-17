Wintry mix moving through; better Saturday forecast

Some 3-4 inches of snow being reported in parts of Iowa with a snowy overnight in Chicago. Now that wintry mix is sliding into the Hoosier State.

As a warm front lifts north, above-average surface temperatures are staying strong. We’re seeing a few wet flakes making it all the way to the surface in our northern counties but IND and south are just looking at rain.

We’ll keep a wintry mix in the forecast through the morning for our northern counties with rain continuing to push through for the rest of us all morning and into the afternoon. The wet weather will be exiting by 6 p.m. with the clouds really thinning out after sunset.

We could develop some patchy fog early Saturday morning; take that as a good sign that the wind is quieting down and the sky is clearing, making way for sunshine for the rest of Saturday.

The start of the weekend will be the best day we’ve had in over a week. The sunshine and return to the 50s will allow us to get outdoors as you please. We still won’t be as warm as we’d expect for this time of the year but we’re getting there.

More spotty rain is expected the second half of the weekend with upper 50s. Plenty of dry time expected for the first half of the week with stronger temperatures. More widespread rain is in the forecast for Thursday so we will continue to watch that.