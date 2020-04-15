Wintry mix heading to Indiana

Another Freeze Warning is in effect this morning and likely another one will be issued for tonight. Temperatures are below freezing already and wind chills are as cold as the teens in our northern counties. Winter coat and gloves are needed if you’ll be heading out the door soon. Highs today will only get into the mid 40s when we really would expect to be in the 60s this time of the year. A cold front is sliding through which will contribute to the cold temperatures and also manage to squeeze out a wintry mix for us.

Most of this system will bring us rain but we certainly could mix in some wet flakes. That snow is going to melt pretty much right away. Any that sticks will soon be melted by rain. There are some road temperatures coming in just below freezing so anticipate slick spots while driving.

Another wintry mix will once again bring mainly rain to Central Indiana Thursday night into Friday. More substantial rain totals will be expected there with most of us getting over a quarter inch and some closer to triple that.

Temperatures continue to struggle through Friday but at least we’ll have sunshine on Thursday. Saturday will be much better. We’ll still be cold in the morning but sunshine and 50s in the afternoon will feel like a step in the right direction. More rain chances early next week.