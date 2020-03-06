Wintry mix Friday; great weekend forecast

Light rain is transitioning to flurries this morning and slick conditions have been reported so be careful driving this morning. The wet weather will be exiting by lunchtime but driving will still be somewhat difficult this afternoon because of the wind picking up. Gusts will be as high as 40mph later Friday so it’ll be nearly as windy as we were earlier this week.

This forecast happens as that low pressure system slides east. Now that we’re behind the cold front, much cooler air is pouring in for the north and the low is tossing wrap around moisture our way. As that moisture is running into our colder air mass we’re seeing the transition to flurries. High pressure is just off to our west and that’ll take control next and set us up for a better weekend.

Any light snow we get will hardly accumulate at all – perhaps a quarter inch on grassy surfaces. Pavement temperatures are well above freezing across the area so the snowflakes should melt right off the roads. Still, wet roads are reason to be cautious.

This wintry mix will only be in the region for the morning rush. We’ll start to see some peeks of sunshine in our western counties as early as lunchtime. We should have a beautiful sunset this evening. Tweet us your pictures!

Temperatures are briefly dropping. Thursday we hit a lovely 59 degree high but Friday will plummet below average. We’ll be stuck in the 30s all day Friday but the wind will make it feel cooler all day long.

Cold and windy for Friday night! The wind won’t be as strong as during the daytime but wind chills will still drop into the teens after midnight.

Saturday will start off very cold but by lunchtime we’ll be back to normal temperatures and enjoy a high of 48 in the afternoon. The wind will lighten up for Saturday so between that and the sunshine, you’ll want to be outside. Sunday will be windier but warmer with a high of 61 degrees!

Remember to set your clocks ahead Saturday night as we start DST. Next week we’re expecting temperatures to stay strong but multiple rounds of rain will happen.