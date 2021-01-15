Wintry mix falling now

Wintry weather has caused slick roads all over the Plains and Midwest. That system is now pushing a wintry mix through Central Indiana. Mostly we’ve only had light rain but a few snowflakes have made it to the ground and much more is on the way.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day and snow could begin accumulating late in the afternoon. More slick conditions with accumulations will come on Saturday and Sunday.

By the end of the bursts of snow Sunday we will have accumulated between 1-2 inches of snow across the area.