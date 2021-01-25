Wintry mix arriving in central Indiana

A Winter Weather Advisory today includes everyone in our area through the afternoon. That means it is a great day to work from home. Kids that are going to in person school will likely have a tough time on the way home. If you must go out, you’ll want a coat, boots, and umbrella.

The wintry mix is now sliding into Bloomington and Columbus. Indianapolis will be getting this through mid-morning. Sheridan and areas to the north: this will mainly be an afternoon event for you.

Wind and rain will continue tonight and then spotty, light showers through Tuesday afternoon. Rain totals will be under a quarter inch with snow totals under a half inch.

Any minor snow coating will mainly be NE of Indianapolis.

Very cold Friday morning and then another wintry mix this weekend.