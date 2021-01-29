Wintry mess for weekend

Cold and sunny for our Friday forecast. Temperatures will rise to a very ‘normal’ 36 degrees and the quiet wind will limit our wind chill problem. That is a small improvement from Thursday.

Dry weather lasts through Saturday morning. A wintry mix will arrive after lunchtime Saturday.

We’ll see more snow NE and more rain SW. You’ll see that very clearly reflected in the forecast snow totals below. Wherever you are this weekend, minimize travel Saturday evening.

Snow will turn to mostly rain on Sunday and back to flurries on Monday.