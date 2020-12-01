Wintry blast continues all week with a cold start for Tuesday

This morning most of the area is nearly ten degrees colder than yesterday morning. We won’t be as gusty as the nearly 40 mph winds we saw Monday but we’ll have more than enough wind to make the wind chills sit in the teens all morning and only in the 20s in the afternoon.

Winter coat, scarf, and gloves are all a good idea. Also, we’re starting with some clouds this morning but more and more sunshine as we make it through the day so sunglasses, too.

Temperatures will stay two degrees below freezing for Tuesday. The clouds will be exiting this evening so I’m anticipating a pretty sunset. Under that clear night sky our temperatures will plummet to the low 20s.

It’ll be the coldest night and then morning since the beginning of March. Highs look better for Wednesday, though. We’ll be back to normal in the low 40s with a lot of sunshine.

Cold nights and mornings through the end of the forecast period. We also will only see highs in the 40s for the first full week of December.