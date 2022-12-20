It’s another quiet morning across central Indiana as we kickoff Tuesday. Today and Wednesday are still great days to get any last minute shopping or activities done. Or, if you have travel plans late in the week, consider using these quiet days to travel early as hazardous conditions are expected ahead of the holiday.

Winter storm arrives ahead of Christmas

A Winter Storm Watch has been expanded farther across central Indiana as of Tuesday morning. The watch will be in effect from 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM Saturday. More winter weather alerts are expected to expand across the state in the coming days.

Timing and impacts

There are a lot of parts to this system to breakdown. Some adjustments to the track of the low, timing on when the arctic air hits and snowfall amounts will likely occur these next few days. Even with any adjustments in those areas, what we do know is there will be accumulating snow, it will be messy, windy and dangerously cold. If you had plans to travel on Friday, you need to consider leaving a day or two early to get to your destination. That looks to be a very hazardous travel day. Rain on Thursday will encounter a sharp temperature drop by the evening. This could lead to flash freezing on the roads. Winds will pickup and be gusting near 50 mph. On top of that, heavy snowfall will develop Thursday night into early Friday morning. That combined with those gusty winds could lead to white-out conditions. Again, we emphasize, Friday is going to be a bad travel day around the state. If you have plans to hit the roads on Friday, it is highly recommended to alter those plans and leave earlier. Even by Thursday afternoon, travel nearby in Illinois will be deteriorating very rapidly.

Snowfall will continue into Friday and Saturday. The heaviest will fall during the morning on Friday but the overall totals from this system could easily rise above 6″ across central Indiana. We will get a better hold on these totals in the coming days when the track of the “low” becomes more clear.

Dangerously cold

A blast of arctic air will be flooding south with this system and sending our temperatures plummeting to dangerously cold levels. As mentioned above, there will be a dramatic drop in temperatures late Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Combining the cold air with such gusty winds will create wind chills that could be in the range of -20° to -30°.

Christmas Day

We start to quiet down by Christmas but it will be cold. Winds will ease and the snow will have come to an end. It will still be a ‘white Christmas’ with plenty of snow on the ground. Temperatures will still be frigid for the holiday. Wind chills through the day on Christmas will likely be in the range of -5° to -15°,