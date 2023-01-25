The first winter storm of 2023 is impacting travel for motorists across central Indiana.

Many counties are under some sort of travel advisory as heavy snow continues to fall.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) has compiled the travel status for each of Indiana’s 92 counties. The three travel advisories in order of severity are: advisory (yellow), watch (orange), and warning (red).

IDHS distinguishes each advisory on the following criteria:

Advisory (Yellow) Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas. Watch (Orange) Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. Warning (Red) Travel may be restricted to emergency mgt. workers only. All other motorists should:

A) refrain from all travel;

(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;

(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and

(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.

You can also search a county’s status with IDHS in the database below.

You can also visit IDHS’ travel advisories page here: https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/.