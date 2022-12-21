INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is getting ready for the major winter storm that is expected to impact the state.

A winter storm warning has been issued for all of central Indiana from Thursday afternoon until Friday night. Slick and hazardous travel is likely.

INDOT says pre-treatment ahead of the winter storm will be challenging, as light rain and some wintery mix is expected during the day Thursday. This rain will rapidly transition to snow once the cold front passes through.

Without pre-treatment, INDOT says highways are more likely to develop slick spots and snow will more easily stick to pavement and bridges. The low temperatures will also impact the effectiveness of salt.

Still, INDOT says it will be at a full call in most locations, with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. These trucks will remain out in force for the duration of the storm and to continue cleanup efforts.

INDOT’s goal is to keep highways passable during the storm. The department urges people to carefully consider travel Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Motorists who must travel should expect to encounter snow and ice-covered roads, blowing and drifting snow, and whiteout conditions.

INDOT urges people to monitor forecasts and adjust holiday travel to avoid higher-impact timeframes during the storm. Travel impacts may linger through Saturday in the northern part of the state.

If travel is necessary, INDOT says people should slow down, increase following distance, don’t crowd plow trucks, allow extra time to reach your destination, and pack an emergency kit with supplies such as blankets, extra clothing, snacks, water and a phone charger.