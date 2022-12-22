INDIANAPOLIS — Many residents in central Indiana who have their trash collected on Friday may find themselves having to wait as agencies delay trash pickup due to the winter storm sweeping across the state.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told residents who receive Friday trash collection that services in the city would be canceled due to the storm. Instead, residents can expect a double pickup on Friday, Dec. 30.

Carmel has also suspended trash and recycling services for Friday due to the predicted severe cold and snow. Carmel said Republic Services will instead be collecting trash and recycling on Monday.

Carmel advised that moving into next week Republic Services customers should plan to set out cans on their normal service day but be aware that a one-day delay may occur as Republic catches up on their routes.

Republic Service customers in Noblesville with Friday pickup can expect the same as trash and recycling services are moved to Monday.

A message on Waste Management’s website stated that customers in the Indianapolis area, such as Greenwood, would also have their Friday trash collection delayed until Dec. 30. Waste Management customers in Greenfield, Hope, and McCordsville with Friday pickup will have their services delayed until Monday.

If you’re a Waste Management customer, enter your address into their website here for details on delays.