Winter Storm Warning Weather Posted: Feb 14, 2021 / 05:12 PM EST / Updated: Feb 14, 2021 / 05:12 PM EST The most snow from a single storm we have seen in quite awhile. Winter Storm Warning is in effect from tonight through Tuesday morning. Storm total snow amounts are subject to change and will be quite variable. Here are the total amounts possible between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. The leading edge of the snow should be in Central Indiana by midnight Sunday night. A little earlier in Western Indiana. Snow starts fairly light but turns to moderate snow overnight. The Monday morning commute does not look good. We could have 2″ to 4″ on the roads by Monday morning. Roads will be snow covered and slushy at best. Temperatures in the teens will result in little or no melting. By Monday afternoon, the snow will be picking up in intensity again. Travel will remain difficult all day Monday into Tuesday morning. Best not to travel if you don't need to.