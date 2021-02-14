Winter Storm Warning Update Weather Posted: Feb 14, 2021 / 07:42 PM EST / Updated: Feb 14, 2021 / 07:42 PM EST A huge winter storm coming out of the southwest will bring snow and winter weather to all of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley during the next 26 hours. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Indiana from now until 7 AM Tuesday.besides moderate to heavy snow falling at times, we will have blowing and drifting snow and wind chill factors near zero all day Monday. The snow gets started in Central Indiana by midnight Sunday. Round one of the snow may decrease for a time mid-morning Monday. But by Monday afternoon moderate snow starts up again. At times Monday afternoon and evening, the snow may be coming down at the rate of 1″ per hour. These total snowfall amounts will occur from Sunday night until Tuesday morning. During the length of the Winter Storm Warning travel will be very difficult. Best to stay home and wait the storm out if you can. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction