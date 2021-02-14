Winter Storm Warning Update

Central Indiana is gearing up for one of the coldest nights of the year, so far. The coldest we’ve been in Indianapolis this year was 0° and that was just last Sunday. While we won’t be QUITE as cold tonight, it will likely be the only other time this year where Indianapolis has dropped into the single digits. As of Saturday evening wind chill temperatures in locations as close as Chicago had already fallen well below zero. Numerous Wind Chill Alerts have been issued across the region. Parts of North Dakota could experience wind chill temperatures falling to 60° below!

That cold air is being channeled in our direction and dangerously cold wind chill temperatures are expected Sunday morning. Parts of central Indiana are under a Wind Chill Advisory from 1 AM to 1 PM Sunday. Wind chill temperatures as low 20° below zero are possible. While not ALL of central Indiana is under this advisory, we will ALL be very cold regardless. Be sure to wear appropriate clothes if you have to be in the cold. Also, don’t forget to watch out for your pets too!