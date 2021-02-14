Winter Storm Warning Update Weather Posted: Feb 14, 2021 / 09:27 PM EST / Updated: Feb 14, 2021 / 09:28 PM EST A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Indiana until early Tuesday morning. Snow may start out light overnight but increase in intensity Monday afternoon and evening. These are storm total snowfall amounts through early Tuesday morning. Travel will be very difficult Monday and Monday night. Brisk North winds will cause blowing and drifting and also keep wind chill temperatures near zero all day Monday. This Winter Storm is effecting weather in most of the Eastern two thirds of the US. If the Indy Airport measures at least 7 inches of snow, it will be the most we have had in a day since January 2019. A very tough day for travel. Snow could be coming down at 1″ per hour for a while Monday afternoon and evening. Hope you can stay home, let the crews plow the roads and not venture out until Tuesday afternoon. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction