Winter storm leaves Indiana looking pretty, feeling cold

After the winter storm passed through Indiana Wednesday and Thursday, we’re left with what finally looks and feels like winter in Indiana. Snow-covered cities made for some nice photo ops across the state!

Downtown Indianapolis – Friday, February 4th

Next up for us: sunshine to close out the weekend!

Temperatures will remain cool, but seasonal, in the mid 30s for Sunday. It will be dry and sunny for most of the day–followed by increasing clouds at night and a chance to see some freezing drizzle/mixed precipitation in the overnight hours heading into Monday.