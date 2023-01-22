INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week.

Part 1: Winter storm arrives

In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.

Part 2: Winter storm is active

Widespread, heavier bands of snow will cover much of the state through daylight hours on Wednesday. Over 5 inches of snow is not out of the question by Wednesday night in portions of central Indiana. Roads will become very slippery and dangerous at times to travel. It’s still early to be talking exact snowfall amounts, but there is early model agreement on this storm that we are at least anticipating a good amount of snowfall with several accumulating inches from this system.

Part 3: Aftermath of the Winter storm

After the majority of the winter storm passes through, periods of lingering snow showers remain possible through the end of the week. This includes both Thursday and Friday, as of right now. While many will begin to dry out, we could still add a half inch of snow following the winter storm’s exit. These days of leftover, light, scattered snow showers will not have the same impact hazard-wise as the winter storm. However, it’s worth noting that the snow may not completely dry up by then as temperatures remain cold through the end of the week.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

We’ll see a quiet and dry start to the week on Monday with partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures in the 30s. Then it’s time to prepare for for the arrival of this winter storm early Wednesday.