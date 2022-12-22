INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm hits the Hoosier state on the first full day of winter!

Winter storm warnings

In effect for most of the state Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. through Friday evening 7 p.m. Snow, strong winds, low visibility, and dangerously cold temperatures are all hazards in this storm.

Thursday planner

Seasonal temperatures will be present for the first part of Thursday. We’ll see rain showers begin to transition to mixed precipitation by the evening commute. Snow showers will be present Thursday night. Then a rapid drop in temperatures will take place into the evening hours and early Friday morning.

Flash freezing hazard

This rapid drop in temperatures will give way to flash freeze conditions late Thursday to early Friday morning.

In meteorology, a flash freeze can occur when a rapid drop in air temperatures from above freezing (32 degrees) to well below freezing in a short matter of hours. This occurs behind a powerful cold front, and we see a quicker onset of freezing cold air that takes place, than a gradual freezing that more commonly occurs.

Timing of the winter storm system

The front-end of this system will start as rain showers. Rain will affect the morning commute and be present through the afternoon while temperatures stay above freezing.

Rain switching to snow

Mixed precipitation will ramp up during the evening commute. Then we switch over to snow showers by the evening hours. You don’t want to be caught outside driving in these conditions. It would be safest to get to where you need to be by at least 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.