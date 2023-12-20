Indianapolis made it 50° for a high temperature Wednesday. This is normal for November 19-20, not December 20! It marks the 10th day with a high of 50°+ this month. On average, the Circle City sees six days of 50°+ in December and we have more on the way! Not to mention that with temperatures like this, there’s no snow in sight with rain in the forecast instead.

Winter Solstice Thursday

Let’s first talk about the astronomical start to winter. If you’re tired of the short days, tomorrow is the day when days after will start getting gradually longer again. Thursday is the Winter Solstice with winter “officially” starting at 10:27 p.m. The sun’s strength is already at its lowest point of the year. That’s in part due to the Earth’s tilt and the sun’s most direct rays hitting south over the Tropic of Capricorn, so further away from here. This is the story for Thursday as it will be the shortest amount of daylight for Indianapolis.

The Circle City will see 9 hours and 22 minutes of daylight Thursday with the length gradually getting longer each day following. Our daily high temperatures will also slowly start to rise again.

Warmth to stay, wet Christmas on ahead

We have more 50s in the days ahead with the peak of the warmth arriving just in time for Christmas. Warm southerly moisture and breezy southerly winds are in our future both aiding in getting our temperatures gradually warmer each day. Clouds arrived once again tonight and will also stick around through Christmas.

Highs near 50 on tap Thursday with a few sprinkles/light showers later in the day. Those rain chances become more numerous Friday, especially late continuing unto early Saturday. Highs Friday and Saturday both around 50°. The weekend will not be a washout as plenty of dry times are likely during the day on Saturday and later on Sunday/Christmas Eve following a morning rain chance.

Christmas Eve Sunday is when the peak of the mild will have its hold on Central Indiana with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s forecast. The forecast high of 58° for Christmas Day Monday is 22° above the normal high and will come with breezy southerly winds and rain. This means that unfortunately, no White Christmas for Central Indiana this year.

If Indy hits 58° Christmas Day, it would tie for the 7th warmest Christmas Day on record. Note that within the last five years, we’ve had two top 10 warmest Christmas Days (63° in 2021 and 62° in 2019). The warmest ever is 64° set back in 1893.

Any rain chance we will take because Indianapolis is 8.55″ below normal for rain since January 1 and 0.96″ below normal since December 1. Not to mention we are in a Moderate Drought heading into the end of 2023. We’ll have daily rain chances through this point next week as we remain milder overall.