Winter begins with sunshine across central Indiana

Winter begins Tuesday at 10:59am and the season will get off to a sunny, seasonal start with highs in the 40s. A cold front will move across the state Wednesday and bring slightly cooler air with highs in the 30s. Not much moisture is associated with the front so there is no rain or snow in the forecast. Clouds will increase Thursday and rain will develop Friday morning. Winds will be gusty on Christmas Eve as a warm front moves north of the state. We’ll have a quarter inch of rain before the precipitation ends Friday evening. For Christmas Day expect sunny skies with temperatures falling during the day.

Winds will be gusty Tuesday afternoon.

Expect a dry, cool Tuesday.

The warmest Christmas Day was in 1893.

A White Christmas is rare for central Indiana.

Expect a wet, windy Christmas Eve.

Temperatures will be cooler for Christmas Day.