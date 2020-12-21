Winter begins with rain; A cold blast with snow is coming for Christmas

Winter begins Monday at 5:02am and right on cue some winter-like weather is on the way. So far this has been a mild December with temperatures running 3 degrees above average.

We’ll start the week with a brief warmup. Our first cold front of the week will bring fog and a few sprinkles Monday morning.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s.

A second cold front will cause our rain to change to snow by Thursday morning. For those who want a “White Christmas” you may be in luck this year. Light snow is likely Christmas Eve through Christmas Day and it will be much colder with highs in the 20s ans lows in the teens.

Last year on Christmas Day the high was 62 degrees.

Dense fog is likely Monday morning,

Highs will be in the 40s Monday afternoon.

Expect gusty winds to start the workweek.

We have not had much snow this season.

Expect colder temperatures and light snow later this week.