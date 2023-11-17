It was a dreary Friday across Central Indiana thanks to a cold front that pushed through here. Now, the rain and clouds continue moving east and that will set the stage for another sunny few days across the Midwest. If you haven’t had a chance to decorate the outside of your home for the holidays, this weekend will serve as a great opportunity to do just that.

Highs will be seasonable for this time of the year. Highs in the lower 50s for Saturday and upper 50s for Sunday. Both days all for sunny skies. Most of this November, typically one of the cloudiest months annually, has seen nearly 60% of its possible sunshine We’ll add to that percentage this weekend and several days next week around Thanksgiving.

Then, an early week cold front will bring rain for us along with a big drop in temperatures. Still lots of uncertainties with this system but rain is looking likely starting Monday evening. This will stick around for much of Tuesday as the cold front sweeps through. As it moves in, temperatures will quickly tumble.

Now I won’t rule it out entirely but a few snowflakes are possible thanks to the cold air coming in quick after this cold front. The chances are low but it’s possible overnight into early Wednesday, a few flakes could fly. Otherwise, cold and sunny is the name of the game through Thanksgiving and into the weekend after.