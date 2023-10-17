Thanks to late-day sunshine, temperatures were allowed to warm into the lower 60s across Central Indiana! We’ll have another brief warm up for midweek once we get behind our next warm front. That same front is associated with an area of low pressure and cold front that will bring us higher winds and rain chances.

Once we get behind the warm front on Wednesday, most will see highs in the upper 60s. A few towns hitting 70° isn’t entirely out of the question, either! We’ll have mostly sunny skies for the most part with increasing clouds later ahead of the cold front. Wednesday will also be quite windy with the warm southwest gusts 25-30 miles per hour. These winds will also help get our temperatures up.

Rain chances go up overnight and into early Thursday morning. Don’t expect any big rains from this but umbrellas may be needed when you head out the door Thursday. The rain will continue on a widely scattered basis through the afternoon and evening with highs in the 60s. It’ll still be quite windy.

Once the low moves east, a few scattered showers are in the forecast for Friday. Most of the day will be dry and clouds will exit late. Saturday looks good with perhaps a sprinkle under partly cloudy skies. Otherwise, seasonable temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. We’ll be under another “trough” in the atmosphere that will usher in the slightly cooler air for the weekend.

October is also a time of the year when temperature swings do occur. It’s a big-time transition month along with the fall season as a whole. Even though our temperatures will be slightly lower this weekend, we’ll warm up again next week with several sunny days and highs getting to near 70° possibly by next Tuesday. Temperatures are also trending upward on average especially toward the end of October.