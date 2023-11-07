Indianapolis was able to crack the 70° mark once again on this Election Day. The Circle City made it to 71°. However thanks to a front that has stalled out for now, our northern counties didn’t make it out of the upper 50s. Different story south as spots got well into the 70s. Bloomington had a high of 75° while Kokomo stayed at 59°. That front will continue advancing northward tomorrow as a warm front. It will allow even warmer air in here for Wednesday.

A few sprinkles are possible overnight and early Wednesday. Then rain chances go up again late Wednesday into Thursday when a cold front pushes through. In between those small rain chances, the daytime will be windy and warm. I have a forecast high of 78° for Indianapolis, only one degree shy of the daily record (79°) Wednesday. That was set back on November 8, 2020 during that stretch of mild weather.

A few spots south of Indianapolis have the potential of hitting 80° thanks to the breezy warm southwest winds that will be present. These winds will gust 30-35 miles per hour at times. Hypothetically if Indianapolis hit 80° Wednesday, it would be the latest 80° day ever. The latest one as of now was November 1, 1950. Once the cold front swings through, temperatures will drop starting Thursday and will remain seasonable through the weekend.

We’ll also be starting another sunny stretch that will go into next week. By this point next week, I anticipate we may be turning milder again as the southwest flow returns to the Upper Midwest. It’s likely that we’ll have more days above normal leading up to Thanksgiving across Indiana. This goes right in line with the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. For now, enjoy the potentially record-breaking warmth Wednesday and hold onto your hats with the wind!