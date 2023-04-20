INDIANAPOLIS – Good Thursday morning! We are starting off this morning mild with temperatures in the lower 60s. We climb into the 80s again this afternoon before the rain and cooler temperatures move in.

Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning

A Wind Advisory has been issued for counties to our northwest from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Winds will gust up to 40 mph at times. Take in any loose items.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for several counties in central Indiana from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Dry ground conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds are all the ingredients needed for fires to spread quickly. Avoid outdoor burning this afternoon.

Windy, dry Thursday

Thursday will be dry with increasing clouds and breezy conditions. Temperatures will soar into the lower 80s, close to record highs. The record high is 85°, and the forecasted high is 83°! Showers will move in overnight. Rumbles of thunder will be possible but no severe weather is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Rain chances in Indiana

Showers will linger into Friday with temperatures only topping off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some showers could stick around throughout the day and into Saturday morning. Over an inch of rainfall will be possible by Saturday morning.

Cooler weekend ahead

Earth Day is Saturday and it looks dry for the most part. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, only topping off in the lower 50s. Sunday looks dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s. Early next week temperatures look to rebound.