It’s a damp and windy open to Thursday as winds this morning have still been gusting near 40 mph. While our Wind Advisories have all expired, winds will remain gusty near 35 mph through the afternoon. Stronger winds last night have already blown around loose objects and downed some tree limbs. Be cautious as you’re traveling.

Winds remain gusty into the afternoon

Cooler air has filtered in and temperatures this afternoon will be significantly different from what we saw Wednesday afternoon. We hit our warmest temperature of the year, so far, in Indianapolis when we rose to 78° on Wednesday. We had fallen to the upper 50s this morning and temperatures have continued to drop. Today, we’ll see afternoon temperature only in the low 40s. That’s about 35° cooler from the afternoon before! Along with that, wind chills will be in play, and it will feel about 5° cooler than it actually is.

Temperatures will be steady in the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

Passing showers will be around through the day and evening. Temperatures dropping tonight will change over what’s left of our rain to pockets of a wintry mix, light snow showers and flurries by early Friday morning. No accumulations are expected.

Looking for sunshine? Skies brighten Friday afternoon with our sunniest day coming Sunday. April opens Friday! However, temperatures will feel more like early March. We moderate a little into the weekend as temperatures rise to the 50s but that’s still below average for this time of year.

Skies turn brighter by Friday afternoon.

It will be a cold close to the week