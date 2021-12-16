Windy and wetter today; temperatures take a tumble

Big changes are in store for today. Gusty conditions have persisted through the overnight hours and they were still gusting upwards of 40 mph in some locations at daybreak Thursday. The Wind Advisory for most of the northern half of the state expired at 7 a.m. However, our far northern counties will continue on with a Windy Advisory until 4 p.m. Winds all across central Indiana will be decreasing into the afternoon, becoming much lighter for the evening.

A strong low pressure system is sliding across the Great Lakes. It brought widespread wind to the region along with several tornado reports across Iowa to funnel cloud reports in Wisconsin.

No severe weather is in the forecast for us, but we do have showers developing out ahead of a cold front associated with this system. Scattered showers will spread east across the state Thursday morning and reach peak coverage close to 11 a.m. We will salvage more dry time today as rain exits this afternoon and some sunshine, particularly in our west and northern counties, could break out before the sun goes down.

Temperatures have already been at their warmest for the day. Many locations started the morning in the low to mid 60s. By the late afternoon, we will have dropped to the upper 40s and low 50s. That’s still rather mild for this time of year. As clouds clear out for the evening, temperatures will drop much more quickly. It will be a good evening to enjoy some of the festivities around town. However, it will be much cooler so you will want to dress for 30s by 10 o’clock.

It’s back to more of a December feel. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and low 30s tomorrow morning and only rise to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Rain returns tomorrow afternoon and becomes widespread for Friday evening.