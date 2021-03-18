Windy and wet as temperatures fall today

Get ready for a messy day. We will see heavy rainfall, windy conditions and temperatures falling throughout the day. A wind advisory has been issued for a large portion of central Indiana from 8 AM to 8 PM today. Gusts of 50 mph will be possible with the strongest winds expected after 1 PM. This could cause a few power outages.

Out-the-door, grab the rain boots and maybe opt for the rain coat/jacket over the umbrella. Very gusty winds into the afternoon will make it difficult to hold on to that umbrella.

You’ll need extra time for your commute both AM and PM today. With winds at their strongest this afternoon, in addition to the rain, that will likely be the most troublesome part of the day.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and evening. Many locations will easily pickup over 1″ of rainfall today with some areas exceeding 2″. Flooding will be possible so be careful if you’ll be traveling today.

As colder wraps in behind this system, a few wet snowflakes may mix in late this evening before this system departs late tonight. We’ll finish off the work week and the last full day of winter on Friday, with breezy, cool conditions but more sunshine emerging. The weekend ahead looks fantastic as we remain sunny and a warmup gets underway.