INDIANAPOLIS – The cold blast won’t last long for Hoosiers. Windy, but warmer air is ahead this weekend!

Saturday at a glance

Cold blast across the state Friday

After a very mild couple of weeks, temperatures hardly made it above freezing on Friday. This allowed for periods of flurries to light snow showers from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon. A normal high temperature this time of year in Indianapolis is 41 degrees, which we fell short from today.

Dry, with increasing clouds Saturday

Dry weather is coming up for us this weekend! We start off with a little bit of sunshine Saturday, then clouds begin to quickly build into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures warm back up a little in the mid to upper 40s, back above seasonal highs.

Windy weekend days

Winds will gust up to 30 mph Saturday afternoon. The winds are changing direction, coming out of the southwest, so we will start to advect warmer air to the state much more quickly. This will help high temperatures reach the 40s and 50s by Sunday.

Steady flow of warmer air next week

Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages will into next week. Highs in the 40s and 50s will make the second half of February continue to feel warmer than a typical meteorological winter.