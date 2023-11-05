After a foggy start to our Sunday, we had another mostly sunny day across Central Indiana. Highs weren’t as warm compared to Saturday as they hovered around the 60° mark for most of us. Indy made it to 62° with a few spots a bit warmer. The mild air isn’t going away for this week. In fact, we have even warmer and windier days on tap.

Monday will be a warm day with highs around 70° for most. We’ll have a warm front sweep through here in the morning and become stationary later in the day. Spots south and southwest of Indianapolis will likely be the warmer spots. Areas north and northwest may not get out of the upper 60s. Nonetheless, winds are the main area of concern for Monday.

Thanks to another tight pressure gradient, the southwest (warm) winds will gust between 30-35 MPH at times. Be extra wary if Monday is your trash day! Clouds will also be on the rise throughout the day.

Futurecast Wind Gusts Monday Afternoon

Throughout the week, we’ll have several low-level waves move through Central Indiana. With that comes a few rain chances. The first of the week comes later Monday with a few sprinkles possible throughout the day, especially late. Another one exists on Tuesday in the morning then again late. That front mentioned earlier will keep things a touch cooler on Tuesday but still above normal in the mid-to-upper 60s. The dry hours throughout this pattern will outweigh the wet ones.

Monday Sprinkles Tuesday Rain chances

The early November warmth will continue Wednesday with most spots surpassing 70° for a high temperature. Once again, we’ll have increased southwest flow bringing gusty southwest winds to aid in the warmth. We’ll be close to record warmth!

Wednesday calls for additional rain chances along with the warmth. A cold front will likely pass through here later Wednesday that will bring the small rain chances into early Thursday. Throughout the week, don’t expect any big rain totals. Rainfall potential looks low over the course of the next seven days.

We’ll cool down by Friday back into the 50s for next weekend. It also calls for an extended dry and sunny stretch. While it does look to be cooler for that timeframe, the overall trend is looking milder as we approach mid-November!